165,530 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000. Halliburton makes up about 1.1% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,465,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,743,582. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

