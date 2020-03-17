$169.73 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce sales of $169.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $132.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $694.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $770.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $759.47 million, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $811.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOG opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

