1,809,374 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,809,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,323,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 91.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 62,872 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 292,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

