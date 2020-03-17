1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.75 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $40,652.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00013781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00621720 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,864,793 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

