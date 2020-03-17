$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.