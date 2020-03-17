200,000 Shares in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Acquired by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Brigham Minerals accounts for about 1.1% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned 0.39% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

