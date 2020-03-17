20,892 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after buying an additional 292,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 94.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 107,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:UN opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

