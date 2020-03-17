21,086 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Southern accounts for about 1.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,194,326 shares of company stock worth $138,474,535. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. 1,190,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

