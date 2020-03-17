$22.58 Million in Sales Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will report $22.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.16 million. BayCom reported sales of $16.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year sales of $93.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.99 million to $94.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $96.83 million, with estimates ranging from $95.35 million to $98.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of BCML opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. BayCom has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BayCom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

