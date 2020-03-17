27,124 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Purchased by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.11% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. 5,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

