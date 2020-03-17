27,760 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,562,000 after buying an additional 996,993 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,193,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,246,000 after buying an additional 125,296 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 952,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after buying an additional 95,321 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,074,000 after buying an additional 904,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

