283,840 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,000. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 3.5% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 688,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 295,288 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,684,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 345,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 3,759,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

