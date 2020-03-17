28,761 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,877,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,559,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 2,829,563 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.

