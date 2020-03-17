310,581 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 310,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. 7,443,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

