33,123 Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 184.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colfax by 219.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Colfax by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter worth $12,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFX opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

