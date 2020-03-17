33,814 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,611,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,067,000. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

