34,508 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Kaman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,125,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kaman by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 45.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAMN stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

