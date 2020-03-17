35,000 Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Splunk by 571.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,853,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,264,477. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $13.68 on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. 3,504,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.