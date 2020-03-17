361 Capital LLC Acquires 6,524 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. 18,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

