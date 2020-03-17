361 Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Portola Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,108,000 after purchasing an additional 390,131 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,456,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,530,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 737,656 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTLA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 38,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,328. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

