361 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,785 Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. 24,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

