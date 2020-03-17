361 Capital LLC Buys 4,493 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

361 Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 33,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

