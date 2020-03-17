361 Capital LLC Buys 4,620 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

361 Capital LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Markel Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, hitting $95.94. 5,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

