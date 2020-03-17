361 Capital LLC Buys New Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 13,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

