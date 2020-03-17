361 Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,586.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,506. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $148.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

