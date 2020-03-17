361 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,206 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. 361 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWM. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SWM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. 5,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

