361 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 98,781 Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 321,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 266,322 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 458,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,789. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.