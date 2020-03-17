361 Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

361 Capital LLC lessened its stake in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,183 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Enova International worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE ENVA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,987. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.34. Enova International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Enova International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

