361 Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

361 Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,190 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 297,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,542. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,248 shares of company stock valued at $28,190,654. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.