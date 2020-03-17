361 Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

361 Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,162 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,982. The stock has a market cap of $736.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

