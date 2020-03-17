361 Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

361 Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,231 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 135,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 79,415 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 414,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.54. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.