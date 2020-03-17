361 Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

361 Capital LLC lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

