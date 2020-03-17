361 Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

361 Capital LLC lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,721 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,153. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.