361 Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

361 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,189 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,298,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,293,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,645,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,256 shares of company stock worth $12,266,413. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 41,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

