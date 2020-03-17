361 Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

361 Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,312 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,271 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,551 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951,270 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 16,987.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 849,381 shares during the period. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 30,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

