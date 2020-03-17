361 Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

361 Capital LLC cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,871. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

