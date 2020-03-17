361 Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

361 Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,681 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMO shares. Bank of America started coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 65,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $464.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

