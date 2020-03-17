361 Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

361 Capital LLC cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $34,768,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 79,209 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. 7,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.49. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

