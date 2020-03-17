361 Capital LLC Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

361 Capital LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

AKAM traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. 47,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,047. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

