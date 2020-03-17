361 Capital LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 147,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

