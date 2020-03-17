361 Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in RLI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RLI by 175.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLI by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. 6,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,499. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

