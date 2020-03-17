361 Capital LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. 361 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

HRTX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 28,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,369. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $952.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

