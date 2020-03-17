361 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 9,409,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,119,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

