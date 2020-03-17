361 Capital LLC Purchases 3,347 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

361 Capital LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Garmin by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. 26,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

