361 Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Knoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knoll by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,642,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNL traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 9,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,353. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Knoll from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.