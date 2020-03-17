361 Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

361 Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Integer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.83. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

