361 Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

361 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,147 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

