361 Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

361 Capital LLC lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 264,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,264. The firm has a market cap of $950.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

