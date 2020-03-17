361 Capital LLC Sells 101,938 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

361 Capital LLC reduced its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,938 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1,280.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 753.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241,764 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of WIFI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.94. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIFI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.