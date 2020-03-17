361 Capital LLC Sells 36,519 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

361 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,519 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Upland Software worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 57.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Upland Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,601. The company has a market capitalization of $579.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

